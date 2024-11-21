Royce & Associates LP Sells 28,246 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,053,000 after buying an additional 193,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synaptics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 207,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,600. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

