RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,083 shares of company stock worth $1,443,549 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in RPM International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RPM International has a 12-month low of $100.56 and a 12-month high of $138.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

