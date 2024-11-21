Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 83.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 206.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,345,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $159.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.09 and a 1-year high of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

