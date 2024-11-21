Semus Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 111.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $565.52 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $602.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $571.30 and its 200-day moving average is $523.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $652.00 to $641.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.46, for a total transaction of $8,876,444.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,140.64. This trade represents a 59.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $345,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,135,544. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,958 shares of company stock valued at $101,181,747. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

