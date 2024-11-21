Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Presents at Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, Updates Corporate PresentationWASHINGTON, D.C. – Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing that on November 19, 2024, members of its management par

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Senseonics’s 8K filing here.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

