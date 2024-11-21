Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,892,000 after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $180.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.92 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

