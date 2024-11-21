Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $21,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,780,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 633,072 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 421,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 250.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 325,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after purchasing an additional 232,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

SPG opened at $180.91 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

