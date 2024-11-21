Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

SNOW stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $258,957,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after acquiring an additional 881,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,489,000 after purchasing an additional 628,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

