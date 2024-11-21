Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. Spire has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $68.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth $2,233,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $2,401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 197.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spire by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,321,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

