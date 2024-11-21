Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

