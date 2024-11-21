StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HES

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hess has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total value of $12,890,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,791,753.09. This trade represents a 28.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Hess by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 633,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in Hess by 337.0% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 24,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.