Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.2% in the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 923.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $459,405.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,197,043.71. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,958 shares of company stock valued at $101,181,747. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $652.00 to $641.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of META stock opened at $565.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $571.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.