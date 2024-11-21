Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 111.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Tapestry by 34.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

