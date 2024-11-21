Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $322,000 in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $116.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

