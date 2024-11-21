Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $415,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after acquiring an additional 486,086 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,358,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,380,000 after buying an additional 39,759 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,587,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after buying an additional 657,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

