Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $69.44 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -131.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

