Swiss National Bank Buys 18,400 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 615,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Samsara were worth $29,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 55.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Samsara stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,505,471.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,172,846.58. The trade was a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $461,161.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,647.20. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717,614 shares of company stock worth $78,501,134 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

