Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Okta worth $35,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Okta by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Okta by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Okta by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,937.50. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,478,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,789 shares of company stock valued at $35,701,361. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $73.69 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.69 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -87.73, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

