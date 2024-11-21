Swiss National Bank Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,942 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after acquiring an additional 256,702 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $25,893,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $197.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,465.07, a P/E/G ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $199.33.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,420,684.92. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

