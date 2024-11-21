Swiss National Bank Has $30.45 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Toast worth $30,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Toast by 66.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,884,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,358,000 after purchasing an additional 218,959 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 39.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $280,643.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,998.15. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $3,667,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 418,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,349,731.97. This represents a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,475,651 shares of company stock valued at $43,037,212. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -326.85, a P/E/G ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

