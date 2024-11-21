Swiss National Bank Has $38.37 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $38,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

CHRW opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.