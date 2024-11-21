Swiss National Bank Has $40.58 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 965,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $40,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after purchasing an additional 637,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 539,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 24,432.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,444,000 after buying an additional 3,155,487 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $110,176,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 57.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 721,028 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,021. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $316,834.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,605 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently -88.07%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.