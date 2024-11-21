Swiss National Bank Has $43.62 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Rollins worth $43,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 317,353 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 350.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 286,780 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,580,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rollins by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,993. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

