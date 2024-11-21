Swiss National Bank Has $47.81 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $47,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

