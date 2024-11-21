Swiss National Bank Has $49.03 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of SS&C Technologies worth $49,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 220.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 597,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,370,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This represents a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.43 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

