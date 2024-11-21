Swiss National Bank Has $51.10 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $51,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,487,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after buying an additional 194,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.60 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

