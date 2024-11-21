Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Exact Sciences worth $37,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

