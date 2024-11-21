Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Entegris worth $50,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Entegris by 14.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Entegris by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 251,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Up 0.5 %

ENTG opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.