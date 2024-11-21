Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $42,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 49.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

