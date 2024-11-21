Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,400 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $36,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $1,248,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA opened at $244.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.61. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $259.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,462.46 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $730,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,484,640. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,433,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,929,910.45. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,427,249 shares of company stock worth $437,470,322 in the last 90 days. 17.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

