Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,700 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $39,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

