Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of IDEX worth $48,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9,424.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,439 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 75.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,179,000 after purchasing an additional 223,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEX by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 436,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $223.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

