Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of AECOM worth $41,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 196.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AECOM by 4,375.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $115.74.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

