Swiss National Bank Sells 34,900 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Marathon Oil worth $44,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 77.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $36,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 256,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $7,459,100.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,335,313.10. This represents a 30.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 33.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,693 shares of company stock worth $10,964,251. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

