Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $50,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 32.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Textron by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 471,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Textron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.76%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

