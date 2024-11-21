Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

