Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,929 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 221,503 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $296,212,000 after buying an additional 489,933 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 53.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 165,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 235.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,578,000 after buying an additional 1,051,743 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Shares of TPR opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.