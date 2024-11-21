Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.63. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 26,755 shares changing hands.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLSNY

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.