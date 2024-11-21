TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Director Acquires C$2,138,000.00 in Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) Director Victor George Dodig bought 100,000 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,138,000.00.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$21.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.04. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of C$20.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.94. The firm has a market cap of C$32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.402 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

