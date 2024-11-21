Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 320.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,042.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $193.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.86 and a 12 month high of $203.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

