The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Tobam purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 176.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 482.76%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.