The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

