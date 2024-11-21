The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.54.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
