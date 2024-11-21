THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Envoi LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

