Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Amentum Price Performance

Amentum stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About Amentum



Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

