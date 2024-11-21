Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $114.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

