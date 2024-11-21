Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.