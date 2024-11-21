Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 11,728 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average is $171.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.77 and a 1-year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.