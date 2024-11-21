Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 11,728 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Shares of JKHY stock opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average is $171.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.77 and a 1-year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
