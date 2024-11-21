Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 215 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Watsco worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 78,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco Stock Up 0.0 %

WSO opened at $533.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $496.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.03. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.33 and a twelve month high of $545.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.