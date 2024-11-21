Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

