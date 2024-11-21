Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.11 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 218,048 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.44% of Archrock worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 16.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

